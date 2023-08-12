QUALIFYING NOTES – Gallagher Grand Prix at the IMS Road Course

IMS ROAD COURSE QUALIFYING NOTES

STARTING POSITIONS 20th: RINUS VEEKAY No. 21 BITNILE.COM

22nd: RYAN HUNTER-REAY No. 20 BITNILE.COM RACE: Gallagher Grand Prix

TRACK: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

LOCATION: Indianapolis, Indiana, USA

TRACK LAYOUT: 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course

RACE LENGTH: 85 Laps/207.315 Miles BROADCAST: Saturday – 2 p.m. ET (USA Network)

RYAN HUNTER-REAY, NO. 20 BITNILE.COM CHEVROLET

RYAN HUNTER-REAY, No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet, Qualified 22nd: “Qualifying is always super close here. Unfortunately, we just got a little loose on our run and had a little bit of rear instability. A few tenths of a second would make all the difference in the world. We’ll keep searching for some grip in warm up and hopefully move forward in the race tomorrow.”

BIRTHDAY: December 17, 1980

HOMETOWN: Fort Lauderdale, FL

RESIDENCE: Fort Lauderdale, FL



IMS ROAD COURSE STATS

BEST START: 3rd (2014)

BEST FINISH: 2nd (2014)

NUMBER OF STARTS: 11



CAREER STATS

STARTS: 289

WINS: 18

POLES: 7



OF NOTE: After this morning’s first and only practice session at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, Ryan Hunter-Reay was assigned to Round 1, Group 2 of qualifying. He completed three laps on black Firestone Firehawks before switching to red tires. His best lap had him 11th in the group, which translates into the 22nd starting position for tomorrow’s Gallagher Grand Prix.

Hunter-Reay joined Ed Carpenter Racing as driver of the No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet prior to the Road America race weekend in June. Hunter-Reay, recognized as one of the most successful American open wheel racing drivers, has brought a wealth of experience to the team with an INDYCAR career that spans two decades. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based driver is an NTT INDYCAR SERIES Champion (2012) with 18 career wins, including a victory in the 2014 Indianapolis 500.

Hunter-Reay has been a part of each event on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course but two since the NTT INDYCAR SERIES began utilizing the layout in 2014. He has recorded two podium finishes, finishing 2nd in 2014 and 3rd in 2017. Hunter-Reay has been the picture of consistency on the IMS road course, running at the finish of each race in his 11 starts and completing all but one lap.

RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 BITNILE.COM CHEVROLET

RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet, Qualified 20th: “I was pushing so hard, it’s so hard to get it right! My lap time was way down, but it looked like we were going to get through on that last lap. The entry of Turn 10, previous lap it was fine. Last lap, it was too loose and I lost three-tenths or something. It’s a bummer. At this point in the season, advancing for us would mean a lot. It would have been very nice, but unfortunately there was that one moment.”