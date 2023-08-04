Arrow McLaren 2023 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Practice Report

Streets of Nashville

Practice date: Friday, August 4

Round: 13/17

Total laps: 80 Laps

Total race distance: 168 miles/270.37 km

Length: 2.17 miles/3.49 km

Number of turns: 11

Session start times:

Practice 2: Saturday, 10:40 a.m. – 11:40 a.m. CT

Saturday, 10:40 a.m. – 11:40 a.m. CT Qualifying: Saturday, 1:45 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. CT

Saturday, 1:45 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. CT Final Practice: Saturday, 5:25 p.m. – 7:55 p.m. CT

Saturday, 5:25 p.m. – 7:55 p.m. CT Green Flag: Sunday, 11:30 a.m. CT

TUNE IN: Sunday, 11:00 a.m. CT on NBC

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: 3rd, 01:16.7192

Total Laps: 18

“It was a very good start to the weekend. We’re in the window. We know where the time to be found is, and we’ll just work on a couple things overnight and hopefully stay on top of the conditions as they change tomorrow.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: 4th, 1:16.7778

Total Laps: 16

”There’s not much change to the track other than a couple of walls in place a little differently from here to there. Compared to last year, I think it’s been a good start. We need to look more into it to see which direction we need to go to for qualifying, but as of now, we’re solid.”

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: 18th, 1:17.9457

Total Laps: 17

”I wasn’t super happy with Practice 1. It was a fairly difficult session, and I also didn’t get a run on the Firestone Reds. Red flags kind of left us with a question mark on those tires, but what are you going to do. Pato and Alexander seemed fairly happy. We kind of diverted on setup before the weekend to see which one was best, and I think mine definitely wasn’t, so we’ll probably go to one of their cars and go from there.”

Gavin Ward, Race Director, Arrow McLaren

“Decent start to the weekend for the team. Pato and Alexander are right up there in the mix. We have a little more to find, but we’ll get to work on that. Felix was a little bit less comfortable in the car, but the good news is that he has a couple good references to look at in his teammates, so I’m sure we’ll figure it out.”