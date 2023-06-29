Souce: Series PR

Race weekend: Friday, June 30-Sunday, July 2

Track: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, a 13-turn, a 2.258-mile permanent road course in Lexington, Ohio

Race distance: NTT INDYCAR SERIES: 80 laps / 180.64 miles | INDY NXT by Firestone: 35 laps / 79.03 miles or 55 minutes

Push-to-pass parameters: NTT INDYCAR SERIES: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation. | INDY NXT by Firestone: 150 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 15 seconds per activation

Firestone tire allotment: Six sets primary, four sets alternate to be used during the event weekend. One additional set of primary tires may be used by teams fielding a rookie driver. Teams must use one set of primary and one set of new (sticker) alternate tires for at least two laps in the race.

Twitter: @Mid_Ohio, @IndyCar, #Honda200, #INDYCAR

Event website: www.midohio.com

INDYCAR website: www.IndyCar.com

2022 race winners:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Scott McLaughlin (No. 3 Odyssey Battery Team Penske Chevrolet)

INDY NXT by Firestone

Hunter McElrea (No. 27 Andretti Autosport)

2022 NTT P1 Award winner: Pato O’Ward (No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet) 1:06.6739, 121.919 mph

Qualifying lap record:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Simon Pagenaud, 1:03.8700, 127.271 mph, July 30, 2016

INDY NXT by Firestone

Oliver Askew, 1:10.8079, 114.801 mph, July 27, 2019

USA Network race telecast: The Honda Indy 200 at Mid Ohio Presented by the 2023 Accord Hybrid 1:30 p.m. ET Sunday, July 2, USA Network (live). Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer for USA’s coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe.

Peacock Live Streaming: All NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice sessions and qualifying will stream live on Peacock, NBC’s direct-to-consumer livestreaming product, while USA Network’s race telecast of The Honda Indy 200 at Mid Ohio Presented the 2023 Accord Hybrid will be simulcast on the streaming service. The INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio will be streamed on Peacock with practice and qualifying being shown on INDYCAR Live.

INDYCAR Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is the chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Jake Query, Nick Yeoman and Michael Young are the turn announcers. Ryan Myrehn, Joel Sebastianelli and Alex Wolff are the pit reporters. The Honda Indy 200 at Mid Ohio Presented by the 2023 Accord Hybrid race (1 p.m. ET Sunday), INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio (11:25 a.m. ET Sunday) and all NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.

At-track schedule (all times local):

Friday, June 30

1:55-2:40 p.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone Practice 1, INDYCAR LIVE

3:05-4:20 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 1, Peacock

Saturday, July 1

8:35-9:20 a.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone Practice 2, INDYCAR LIVE

9:45-10:45 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 2 (45 minutes of green flag or 60 total minutes), Peacock

2:05-2:25 p.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone Qualifying (Eight minutes of green flag running or 15 minutes), INDYCAR LIVE

2:45-4:15 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying for the NTT P1 Award (Three rounds of knockout qualifying), Peacock

Sunday, July 2

10:30-11 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Final Practice, Peacock

11:35 a.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio command to start engines

11:40 a.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio (35 laps/55 minutes), Peacock

1:05 p.m. – Driver introductions

1:46 p.m. – The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the 2023 Accord Hybrid command to start engines

1:53 p.m. – The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the 2023 Accord Hybrid (80 laps/180.64 miles), USA Network (live)

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Notes:

The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the 2023 Accord Hybrid will be the ninth race of the 2023 season. There have been five different winners in nine NTT INDYCAR SERIES races this season. Marcus Ericsson (Streets of St. Petersburg), Josef Newgarden (Texas Motor Speedway and Indianapolis 500), Kyle Kirkwood (Streets of Long Beach), Scott McLaughlin (Barber Motorsports Park) and Alex Palou (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course-1, Streets of Detroit and Road America) have all won in 2023. The modern record (1946-present) for most different winners in a season is 11 in 2000, 2001 and 2014.

(Streets of St. Petersburg), Josef Newgarden (Texas Motor Speedway and Indianapolis 500), Kyle Kirkwood (Streets of Long Beach), Scott McLaughlin (Barber Motorsports Park) and Alex Palou (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course-1, Streets of Detroit and Road America) have all won in 2023. The modern record (1946-present) for most different winners in a season is 11 in 2000, 2001 and 2014. The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio will be the 40th INDYCAR SERIES race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Scott McLaughlin won the race in 2022. Johnny Rutherford won the first INDYCAR SERIES race at Mid-Ohio, in 1980.

Scott Dixon is the winningest INDYCAR SERIES driver at Mid-Ohio with six victories (2007, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2019). Emerson Fittipaldi won at Mid-Ohio three times, while Michael Andretti, Helio Castroneves, Teo Fabi, Josef Newgarden, Bobby Rahal, Al Unser Jr. and Alex Zanardi all won at Mid-Ohio twice. Past winners Dixon, Castroneves (2000 and 2001), Newgarden (2017 and 2021), Graham Rahal (2015), Simon Pagenaud (2016), Alexander Rossi (2018), Will Power (2020-Race 1), Colton Herta (2020-Race 2) and Scott McLaughlin (2022) are entered this year.

ACTIVE RACE WINNER WINS SEASONS Scott Dixon 6 2007, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2019 Helio Castroneves 2 2000, 2001 Josef Newgarden 2 2017, 2021 Graham Rahal 1 2015 Simon Pagenaud 1 2016 Alexander Rossi 1 2018 Will Power 1 2020 Race 1 Colton Herta 1 2020 Race 2 Scott McLaughlin 1 2022

Fifteen drivers have won the race from the pole – Mario Andretti (1984), Bobby Rahal (1985), Roberto Guerrero (1987), Teo Fabi (1989), Michael Andretti (1990, 1991), Al Unser Jr. (1994), Alex Zanardi (1996), Patrick Carpentier (2002), Paul Tracy (2003), Scott Dixon (2011), Simon Pagenaud (2016), Alexander Rossi (2018), Will Power (2020-Race 1), Colton Herta (2020-Race 2) and Josef Newgarden (2021). Power has won five poles at Mid-Ohio, the most of any driver.

ACTIVE POLE WINNER POLES SEASONS Will Power 5 2010, 2012, 2017, 2019, 2020 Race 1 Helio Castroneves 2 2007, 2008 Scott Dixon 2 2011, 2015 Simon Pagenaud 1 2016 Alexander Rossi 1 2018 Colton Herta 1 2020 Race 2 Josef Newgarden 1 2021 Pato O’Ward 1 2022

Twenty-one drivers entered in the event have competed in past INDYCAR SERIES races at Mid-Ohio. Scott Dixon (19) has made the most starts at Mid-Ohio among the entered drivers. Ten drivers have led laps at the track (Dixon 261, Will Power 205, Josef Newgarden 162, Alexander Rossi 71, Colton Herta 66, Simon Pagenaud 37, Graham Rahal 27, Takuma Sato 16, Felix Rosenqvist 15 and Marcus Ericsson 3).

Team Penske has 12 wins at the track with Emerson Fittipaldi (1992, 1993), Al Unser Jr. (1994, 1995), Helio Castroneves (2000, 2001), Ryan Briscoe (2008), Simon Pagenaud (2016), Josef Newgarden (2017, 2021), Will Power (2020-Race 1) and Scott McLaughlin (2022).

Chip Ganassi Racing has won 11 times at Mid-Ohio, including eight of the 17 races sanctioned by INDYCAR at the track. Ganassi's winning drivers are Alex Zanardi (1996, 1997), Juan Pablo Montoya (1999), Scott Dixon (2007, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2019), Dario Franchitti (2010) and Charlie Kimball (2013).

Scott Dixon has finished in the top five in 13 of his 19 starts at Mid-Ohio, including six wins between 2007 and 2020 … Will Power has finished in the top five in 10 of his 15 starts at Mid-Ohio … Simon Pagenaud has finished on the podium four times in his previous 13 starts … Kyle Kirkwood won eight of nine development series starts from 2018-2021.

Milestones: Scott Dixon will attempt to make his 314th consecutive start, the second-longest streak in INDYCAR SERIES history … Graham Rahal will attempt to make his 251st INDYCAR SERIES start with Honda power, tying him with Tony Kanaan for the most Honda-powered starts in INDYCAR SERIES racing.

INDY NXT by Firestone Notes: