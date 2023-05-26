UNIONTOWN, Ohio (May 26, 2023) — Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that Securitas Technology, a world-leading provider of integrated security solutions that protect, connect and optimize businesses of all types and sizes, has joined the team as the Official Security Solutions Partner.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team,” said Tony Byerly, Global President Securitas Technology. “In order to achieve greatness, race teams must demonstrate teamwork, a commitment to precision and excellence, and a vision of what’s possible. We come alongside RLL in that shared vision, which makes this partnership a natural fit. We look forward to helping make a safer and more secure environment for RLL and everyone who enjoys motorsports.”

With their unparalleled client experience powered by people, knowledge, and technology, Securitas Technology is raising on the bar in the security industry. Their programmatic approach, global support with local knowledge, and commitment to technology innovation makes them a trusted partner clients around the globe.

“Securitas Technology is building the future of security, and with our shared values of using technology to protect our people so they can perform and progress, they provide immense value to our team and to our partners,” added Bobby Rahal, co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with David Letterman and Mike Lanigan. “We look forward to working together to help make the world a safer place.”

The 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season continues with Round 6 of 17 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Indianapolis 500. For more information about the series or team, visit www.indycar.com, www.imsa.com and www.rahal.com.