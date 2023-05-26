Race Fans Can Visit BitNile Metaverse to Drive a Virtual Racecar the Length of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Enter for a Chance to Win a Real-World Two-Seater Experience, NTT INDYCAR SERIES Tickets, Merchandise, and In-Game Currency

(INDIANAPOLIS) May 25, 2023 – BitNile Metaverse, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNMV) (“BitNile Metaverse” or the “Company”), the company operating the rapidly growing virtual world, BitNile.com (the “Platform”), and Ed Carpenter Racing, LLC (“Ed Carpenter Racing”) are celebrating their cars’ promising starting positions in the 2023 Indianapolis 500 by offering race fans a unique virtual driving experience, as well as a chance to win virtual prizes and real-life racing experiences.

Ed Carpenter Racing will field three BitNile.com Chevrolets in the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500. The No. 21 BitNile.com Chevrolet, driven by Rinus VeeKay, claimed a front-row start in the second position. Starting in the fifth row is Ed Carpenter in the No. 33 BitNile.com Chevrolet, while the No. 20 BitNile.com Chevrolet, driven by Conor Daly, begins the race from row six.

Visitors to BitNile.com can take a virtual No. 20 BitNile.com Chevrolet for a drive on a full-size replica of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where they will have a first-person virtual experience of racing at full speed around the track.

Additionally, fans who visit https://indy500.bitnile.com are invited to join the “Pick the Winner – Be a Winner” promotion. Those accurately selecting the 2023 Indy 500 victor will receive 100,000 Nile Tokens for use on the Platform. Participants who successfully predict all three podium finishers in the correct order will earn 500,000 Nile Tokens. All winners will be automatically entered into a drawing for BitNile.com race team prizes, such as an IndyCar experience two-seater ride, NTT INDYCAR SERIES event tickets, race team merchandise, and driver memorabilia.

“We are so proud of the strong starting positions of all of the Bitnile.com cars, especially Rinus VeeKay’s first-row placement,” said Milton “Todd” Ault, III, Executive Chairman of BitNile.com, Inc., the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company that owns and operates the Platform. “We’re offering these unique experiences and prizes to celebrate the fact that we are the only primary sponsor with three cars in the race.”

In honor of Conor Daly’s 10th start at the Indy 500, his No. 20 BitNile.com Chevrolet – the first IndyCar to reveal its livery in the metaverse – features dice on each sidepod that add up to 10. The design includes a roulette wheel and playing cards that incorporate Conor’s No. 20. The No. 21 and No. 33 cars display the traditional BitNile.com branding.

The Platform, with over 1,400,000 engaged users, recently debuted social gaming with the launch of roulette, offering users an opportunity to play for fun or real money prizes through a sweepstakes model. Sweepstakes are only open to residents of the United States (other than residents of Idaho and Washington) who are at least 18 years old or the age of majority in their jurisdiction (whichever occurs later) at the time of entry. Participation is void where prohibited by law.

Users can access and explore the early-access version of the Platform and receive updates by visiting https://BitNile.com. The Platform uses Google Analytics to track usage and identify users. A user is considered to be “engaged” if one of the following conditions is met: the session lasted longer than ten seconds; it resulted in one or more conversion events; or it resulted in two or more page/screen views.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Open to residents of the 50 United States and DC (excluding Idaho and Washington) who are 18+ and have an active account with BitNile.com. Begins 12:01 a.m. EST 5/19/23 and ends 09:00 a.m. EST 5/28/18. To enter, visit https://indy500.bitnile.com and guess the winner of the 2023 Indianapolis 500. All eligible entrants with accurate guesses will be eligible to win. 10 winners will receive a ticket to a NTT IndyCar Series race and 2 of such winners will also receive a two-seater ride around the track at the applicable event. 20 additional winners will receive a jersey, and 50 additional winners will receive a cooling towel. ARV of all prizes $3950. For full Official Rules, visit https://bitnile.zendesk.com. Sponsor: BITNILE.COM Inc.