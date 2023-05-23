INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, May 22, 2023) – Facts and figures about the starting field for the 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 28 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Alex Palou earned his first career Indianapolis 500 pole. He is the first Spanish driver to win a pole for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Alex Palou produced the fastest four-lap average speed in history for an Indianapolis 500 pole winner, 234.217 mph. The previous record was 234.046 set in 2022 by Scott Dixon. Arie Luyendyk set the all-time four-lap qualifying average speed record of 236.986 in 1996, but his run came on the second day of qualifications and wasn’t eligible for the pole.

Chip Ganassi Racing earned its third consecutive Indianapolis 500 pole, with Alex Palou in 2023 and Scott Dixon in 2021 and 2022. The last team to win three straight poles was Team Penske, which won four in a row from 1988-91.

This is the eighth Indianapolis 500 pole for Chip Ganassi Racing, the second-most of all time. Arie Luyendyk earned the team’s first “500” pole in 1993, followed by Bruno Junqueira in 2002 and Scott Dixon in 2008, 2015, 2017, 2021 and 2022. Team Penske leads with 18 poles.

This is the third time car No. 10 has won the Indianapolis 500 pole. The last time was 1993 with Arie Luyendyk, who earned Chip Ganassi Racing’s first “500” pole that year.

This is the fastest starting field in Indianapolis 500 history, with an average speed of 232.184 mph. The previous fastest starting field came in 2022, with an average speed of 231.023.

This is the third consecutive year the fastest field in history record has been set. This year’s field average speed is 232.184 mph. It was 231.023 in 2022 and 230.294 in 2021. The record before 2021 was 229.382, set in 2014.

This is the fastest front row in Indianapolis 500 history, with an average speed of 234.181 mph. The previous record was 233.643, set in 2022.

This is the closest front row in Indianapolis 500 history in terms of speed, with .103 of a mph separating pole winner Alex Palou from No. 3 starter Felix Rosenqvist. The previous record was .112 between pole sitter James Hinchcliffe and No. 3 starter Ryan Hunter-Reay in 2016.