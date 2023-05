Posted by Tony DiZinno on Saturday, May 20th 2023

No. 3 – Scott McLaughlin – Team Penske Chevrolet · Warm up: 218.467 · Lap 1: 233.515 · Lap 2: 232.831 · Lap 3: 232.336 · Lap 4: 231.342 · Average: 232.503mph Notes: Got the green at 1:42pm The ambient temp was 65F and track temp was 110FMight have touched…