#7: Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Practice date: Friday, May 19

Round: 6/17

Total laps: 200 Laps

Total race distance: 500 miles/804.67 km

Length: 2.5 miles/4.02 km

Number of turns: 4

Session start times:

Practice : Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. ET

: Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. ET Qualifying : Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 5:50 p.m. ET

: Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 5:50 p.m. ET Practice : Sunday, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET

: Sunday, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET Qualifying : Sunday, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

: Sunday, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET Practice : Monday, May 22, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

: Monday, May 22, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET Carb Day : Friday, May 26, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

: Friday, May 26, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET Green Flag: Sunday, May 28, 12:45 p.m. ET

TUNE IN: Sunday, May 28, 11:00 a.m. ET on NBC

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: 5th, 233.796 mph

Total Laps: 26

Qualifying Order: 22nd

”Happy Fast Friday for us today. We did three outings, and every outing we just got better and better. I think we’re in a good spot in terms of balance. Tomorrow we’ll be ready to go out into qualifying, have a solid first run and hopefully that’s all we need to do. If not, we’ll go back out and make sure we get this thing into the top 12 to fight it out on Sunday.”

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: 11th, 233.458 mph

Total Laps: 26

Qualifying Order: 13th

“Fast Friday done. I felt pretty sporty, I have to say. The last run we did we got everything together with the balance and we made some good changes. We had some minor issues before noon today that we kind of solved, so it was nice to get a clean run before qualifying. It looked pretty quick, as well. I think we’re third-quickest on the four-lap average, so we’ll take that. It’s probably better than we thought we would be. So far, I’m happy.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: 16th, 233.134 mph

Total Laps: 42

Qualifying Order: 8th

”A very solid day. I think we’re somewhere in the top five on the four-lap average. This is always a weird place because you can end happy and then the conditions are going to change tomorrow, so you don’t really know. The car is good. The car has been good all week, so we just have to keep staying on top of the changing conditions. Hopefully we get a good draw tonight, and that will make our lives easier tomorrow morning.”

Tony Kanaan, No. 66 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: 17th, 233.097 mph

Total Laps: 29

Qualifying Order: 14th

”This day is always hectic. You always think about what you got and what you didn’t get, but I think we’re OK. Tomorrow is really going to be about the drawing, the wind and everything else, but I think we have a pretty good car. All four cars are pretty similar. I’ll have some teammates going out before we do. We’ll see what’s going to happen.”

Gavin Ward, Race Director, Arrow McLaren