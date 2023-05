By Tony DiZinno Just before 4 p.m., Kevin Lee reported on the Peacock broadcast that the Juncos Hollinger Racing team would opt to change the chassis for Callum Ilott’s No. 77 entry. The English sophomore had battled an inconsistent and off-pace car since April’s open test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and things hadn’t progressed…



