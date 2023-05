By Steve Wittich Welcome to Fast Friday from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where the Honda HI23TT and Chevrolet Indy V6 power plants will gain an additional 100 horsepower after an increase from 1.3 to 1.5 bar of boost on the BorgWarner turbochargers. Teams will spend most of the day trying to find speed during solo…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.