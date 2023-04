By Steve Wittich The first two drivers on track after a brief delay for light sprinkles were Andretti Autosport teammates Marco Andretti and Romain Grosjean. At 4 pm, with the sun shining brightly, the ambient temperature reaching 85F, the track temperature approaching 110F and sustained wins close to 20mph, the track was surprisingly busy. Over…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.