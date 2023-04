By Patrick Stephan The morning warm-up got started with the air temp at 57, and the track at 69F per Firestone Tire (ok that was actually as of 9:09am PT). Most teams went out on Primary tires, but a few started on alternates like Marcus Ericsson, Rinus VeeKay, Devlin DeFrancesco, Sting Ray Robb and David…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.