14th: CONOR DALY No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet

21st: RINUS VEEKAY No. 21 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet



NEXT RACE: PPG 375 at Texas Motor SpeedwayApril 2 (NBC, 12 p.m. ET)

CONOR DALY, No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet, Finished 14th: “The race was playing out how we wanted. We got really lucky to avoid that first crash, which was one of the craziest things I have ever seen in my life. I felt strong, running with Rinus (VeeKay) and Josef (Newgarden). Then we just got taken out by Kyle Kirkwood. It was such a shame to get spun like that, but we hung on and kept fighting. The BITNILE.COM Chevrolet had good pace all day. On to the next one!” (Photo Courtesy of INDYCAR Photo)

RACE RESULTS: START: 24th FINISH: 14th STATUS: Running LAPS COMPLETED: 99/100 OF NOTE: Though improvements were made to the No. 20 BITNILE.COM across all three practice sessions, Conor Daly started 26th in today’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. He deftly avoided a major accident in the opening corners of the race, gaining six positions as he cleared the scene. The race was red flagged while the track was cleared and as soon as the pits opened, Daly came in for a set of black Firestone Firehawks after starting on the new green tires. Daly had just completed his second pit stop when he was struck by Kyle Kirkwood on Lap 37 and made contact in Turn 9. Once the car was re-fired, he brought it around the circuit and into he pit lane for repairs. With a front wing change and a set of fresh Firehawks, Daly rejoined the field. Though he was a lap down, Daly persevered. His determination paid off and he continued to gain positions as other cars fell out of the race. By the checkered flag, he was up to 14th and finished 12 spots higher than where he started.

RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 BITNILE.COM CHEVROLET