Neoti, An Indiana-based dvLED Company, Announces Sponsorship of Jack Harvey’s 2023 INDYCAR Entry

• Neoti teams with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing to sponsor Harvey’s No. 30 Car

• Sponsorship agreement signals an ongoing relationship between the two companies

• Neoti LED is the partner for lobby and control room displays at RLL



ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (March 1, 2023) – Neoti, an LED company headquartered in Bluffton, Indiana, was selected at the LED partner for the new Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) headquarters recently completed in Zionsville, Indiana. As a result of a successful working relationship on this project, Neoti is now an associate sponsor of RLL, and their logo will appear on Jack Harvey’s No. 30 car in NTT INDYCAR SERIES racing events this year.

Large Neoti LED walls are located in both the entry lobby and the control room, with an additional ribbon display in the lobby. AVI Systems brought the opportunity to Neoti and is the integrator on the project. RLL is an early adapter of using a remote control room as command central during a race, with essential data showing on the giant screen in real time allowing engineers to make adjustments on the fly.

“RLL is known for being an innovator on and off the racetrack,” said Bobby Rahal, co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with David Letterman and Mike Lanigan. “Our partnership with Neoti means that we are fully leveraging the latest LED technology to help us innovate and win races. Leaning into new technology, both on the racetrack and behind the scenes, helps us gain a competitive edge.”

According to Derek Myers, CEO of Neoti, sometimes opportunity comes in unexpected places. “Though we have a long history of providing LED displays of all kinds for sporting facilities, the partnership with RLL is unique for us,” Myers comments. “The ownership team at RLL is to be commended for actively seeking local partners for their projects. We’ve done several projects with AVI Systems in Indianapolis, so they immediately thought of Neoti for this exciting opportunity.”

Neoti is looking forward to having a long and successful collaboration with RLL. The 2023 INDYCAR SERIES begins with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 3-5, with the race being broadcast live on NBC beginning at noon EDT. Neoti will be proudly zooming around the track on Jack Harvey’s No. 30 car, and cheering him on. For more information about the series, visit www.indycar.com and www.rahal.com. For more information about Neoti LED, visit www.neoti.com.

About Neoti

Founded in 2006, Neoti is an industry leader in video display technology offering a wide range of dvLED video products designed to provide solutions to many vertical markets and in all environments. We‘ve built on our strength in the mission-critical broadcast market to serve verticals like corporate, sports, education, command centers, healthcare, hospitality and more. Building strong relationships by living out Our Values – Total Commitment, World-Class Support, People First and Partner with Purpose – is foundational to how Neoti does business.

About Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, based in Hilliard, Ohio and Brownsburg, Ind., is co-owned by three-time IndyCar Champion and 1986 Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Rahal, former CBS Late Show host David Letterman and Mi-Jack co-owner Mike Lanigan. In 2020, the team is in the midst of their 29th year of open wheel competition and has 29 wins – including the 2004 Indy 500 from pole with Buddy Rice and the 2020 Indy 500 with Takuma Sato – their 33 poles, 107 podium finishes and 1992 series championship. The team also competed in the American Le Mans Series from 2009-2013 as BMW Team RLL where they won both the Manufacturer and Team Championships in the GT category in 2010 and swept all three GT titles in 2011 – Manufacturer, Team and Driver. In 2012, the team finished second in the Team Championship and third in the Manufacturer Championship and in 2013, the team finished second in the Driver, Team and Manufacturer Championship. Since 2014, BMW Team RLL has competed in the GTLM class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with a two-car program and has brought their total to 22 wins – including the 2019 and 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona endurance races, 28 poles and 82 podium finishes as well as a second-place finish in the Manufacturer, Team and Driver championships in 2015 and 2017.