ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (January 31, 2023) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that Fleet Cost & Care (FCC), an industry leader in fleet management software, has extended their partnership with the team in a new, multi-year agreement. In 2023, FCC will be the primary sponsor of Graham Rahal’s Honda-powered entry at the Texas Indy…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription and TSO Monthly Subscription members only.