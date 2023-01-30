Indianapolis, Indiana (January 28, 2023) – Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) officially launched its 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES campaign by unveiling a brand-new car livery and identity at its workshop in Indianapolis today.

The squad has expanded its racing programme in 2023 by committing to run a second Dallara-Chevrolet in America’s premier open-wheel series. Britain’s Callum Ilott remains with the team for a second year and will drive the #77 challenger, while Argentine racing hero Agustín Canapino will be his team-mate in JHR’s #78 machine.

To coincide with the beginning of a new chapter in INDYCAR, the team has unveiled a brand-new identity and car livery that is bold, fresh and modern. It will also be racing with a new mission statement ‘The Power of Possibility’ in 2023, words that speak to JHR’s progressive and energetic approach to racing as well as to its on- and off-track commercial partnerships.

Callum and Agustín took the wraps off the team’s eye-catching 2023 livery during a live launch video stream earlier today (January 28).



The bold design is inspired by the shapes that explore negative space within the new JHR logo and the colourways blend JHR’s traditional black and white identity with two shades of green: a bright and vibrant modern tone and a traditional British Racing Green which is synonymous with the team’s past successes.

Founder and joint team owner, Ricardo Juncos, said: “This is an exciting moment in our team’s journey and marks the beginning of a new chapter for us. We have a two-car team for the first time, a driver in Callum with huge potential, and a new driver in Agustín who has enjoyed great success in multiple other race series. We felt it was important to have a new identity to coincide with our status as a fresh and invigorated challenger, racing with Latin spirit and American pride.”

Fellow team owner, Brad Hollinger, said: “Having previously been a major shareholder of an F1 team, I know how important a team’s appearance is. I think we now have a look and feel that brings Juncos Hollinger Racing right up to date and helps to communicate the ambition and energy we have within our ranks. We truly believe in the ‘power of possibility’ when we go racing and that mantra will be at the heart of our activities during 2023. We expect it to drive us on to sporting and commercial success.”

Speaking about the new look for his #77 Dallara-Chevrolet, Callum Ilott, said: “It’s definitely a big change for the team, design-wise, and the car is looking great. Hopefully it’s as good on track as it looks in the ‘shop!

“I’m pretty excited to get into the season in a couple of weeks. Obviously, we have our first test on February 2/3 in California. That’ll be a new one for everyone but it should give us a good baseline before then we go straight to St Pete, just like we did last year.

“We have a lot more experience under our belts coming into the new season and hopefully with the improvement that we had during 2022, we can go to St Pete with more confidence and see where that puts us in the pack.”

Agustín Canapino, who will make his INDYCAR racing debut in the #78 machine on the streets of St Petersburg on March 3-5, said: “For me, lots has changed since my move to JHR was announced – in every way! First, I am doing a pre-season harder than ever due to the demands that INDYCAR requires, and I also now moved to the USA to start a new life. Everything is very different – especially the weather.

“It’s been great to see the team again for the first time since we ran our INDYCAR Exhibition in Argentina. They’ve given me a warm welcome and are a very good group of professionals. It’s an honour to work with them.

“I´m very excited about this new challenge and am busy preparing to the highest possible level –physically, mentally and technically. I want to give 100%. I’m happy and grateful for this opportunity.





Also in attendance at the Juncos Hollinger Racing team launch was its up-and-coming INDY NXT drivers, Reece Gold and Matteo Nannini. Both men will carry the team’s brand-new livery into battle when their racing season also kicks off in Florida at the beginning of March.

The team’s INDYCAR challengers will be proudly supported by a raft of new commercial partners in 2023, including Visit Argentina, MindMaze Labs, METAGP and Purdue University. The National Institute of Tourism Promotion (INPROTUR) was established in 2005 and is responsible for positioning Argentina as an international tourist destination. It will be represented by ‘Visit Argentina’ on JHR’s cars. MindMaze Labs is the team’s new Strategic Technology Partner. With an international footprint, this Swiss-born company is partnering with Juncos Hollinger Racing to expand its motorsports research programs which are currently focused on improving safety and human performance. MetaGP is the ultimate supercar and motorsport Metaverse. Using the very latest technology, members of the MetaGP community can build a unique personal vehicle collection, showcase that collection to friends, or take part in adrenaline-fuelled head to head races. This is a Metaverse without limits. Located in our home county of Indiana, Purdue University is a world-renowned, public research university that advances discoveries in science, technology, engineering and math. It has been rated by the Wall Street Journal as one of the top-ten public universities in the USA.

Missed the launch?A recorded version of our 2023 team launch event from our Indianapolis shop is available to watch on our YouTube channel: Juncos Hollinger Racing – YouTube Channel



