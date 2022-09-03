

Marcus Ericsson – No. 8 PNC Bank Honda

“I think it was a pretty decent session, but it was quite messy. It was hard to get into a rhythm, but the good thing was that we got to our testing program and got some good reads on the car. We have some data to look over and learn for tomorrow. Overall, I have a quite positive feeling and it is my birthday. Driving a race car on your birthday is pretty cool. Really looking forward to the rest of the weekend.”