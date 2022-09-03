The four Chip Ganassi Racing drivers got their first taste of Portland International Raceway in 2022 in the opening practice session today.
Practice was halted for 1 hour and 20 minutes due to a big screen posing a potential danger near the start-finish line. The CGR team then returned to the track to continue in their preparation for the Grand Prix of Portland.
Practice 1 Results
P1 – Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Chevy (58.5769)
P9 – Alex Palou, No. 10 Ridgeline Lubricants Honda (58.9988)
P11 – Scott Dixon, No. 9 PNC Bank Honda (59.0325)
P16 – Marcus Ericsson, No. 8 PNC Bank Honda (59.2860)
P24 – Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Carvana Honda (1:00.2741)
Alex Palou – No. 10 Ridgeline Lubricants Honda
“It was a crazy practice with lots of red and yellow flags. We are missing a bit of pace, but we have plenty of track time tomorrow before qualifying to try and get it to the limit. It was a good start and we’ll get the car dialed in for tomorrow.”
Scott Dixon – No. 9 PNC Bank Honda
“It was an interesting first session. There was a big delay there with the big screen and then there were about four or five reds. Didn’t really get a good first run; felt like the car had good pace and then struggled a bit on reds over-adjusting the car. I think we’re right there around the top five. There are definitely some quick cars on-track and we’ve got some work to do tonight.”
Marcus Ericsson – No. 8 PNC Bank Honda
“I think it was a pretty decent session, but it was quite messy. It was hard to get into a rhythm, but the good thing was that we got to our testing program and got some good reads on the car. We have some data to look over and learn for tomorrow. Overall, I have a quite positive feeling and it is my birthday. Driving a race car on your birthday is pretty cool. Really looking forward to the rest of the weekend.”
Jimmie Johnson – No. 48 Carvana Honda
“It was an interesting first practice today. That was the first time I had seen a television set keep us from being on-track safely. Thankfully, they figured out a solution and got us back out there for more laps. I felt really good at the end of the session. Looking forward to making a few changes and getting back out there tomorrow.”