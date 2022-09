By Steve Wittich and Diane Swintal (mostly) Good morning from Portland International Raceway. Below, you’ll find some Friday morning Road To Indy Presented by Cooper Tires notes from Diane Swintal, who will join Patrick on TSO and TSO Ladder coverage while I (Steve) work with NBC again. As always, thanks for subscribing and reading. It’s…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.