Indianapolis, Indiana (September 1, 2022)– Callum Ilott is ready to return to where it all began with Juncos Hollinger Racing in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES this weekend at Portland International Raceway. The rookie made his first start in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES last year at the Grand Prix of Portland with JHR in the No. 77 Chevrolet.

The three-day event begins Friday afternoon with practice from 5:30-6:45PM EST on the 12-turn, 1.964-mile road course. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES is back on track Saturday for a busy day beginning with the second practice session 12:00-1:00PM EST. Three rounds of knock out qualifying kick off at 3:05PM EST, followed by the final 30-minute practice session at 7:15PM EST.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will return to the track Sunday with 110-laps of the Grand Prix of Portland. Live coverage begins at 3:00PM EST on NBC and the green flag will wave at 3:30PM EST.

“Returning to the first place I had my first NTT INDYCAR SERIES race, honestly, I think we should be on for a good weekend,” said Ilott. “From what I understand we should show quite a bit of potential there. I’m quite excited to return to Portland, it’s a short track but it’s a wild track, the restarts are always quite hectic into Turn-1, but we should be able to make the most of it.”