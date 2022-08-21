|22nd: ED CARPENTER No. 33 Alzamend Neuro Chevrolet
23rd: CONOR DALY No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet
26th: RINUS VEEKAY No. 21 Bitcoin Racing Team Powered by BitNile Chevrolet
NEXT RACE: Grand Prix of Portland, September 4 (NBC, 3 p.m. ET)
CONOR DALY, NO. 20 BITNILE CHEVROLET
|RACE RESULTS:
START: 15th
FINISH: 23rd
STATUS: Running
LAPS COMPLETED: 244/260
|CONOR DALY, No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet, Finished 23rd: “To look at the positives tonight, I think we had a great racecar. I felt well capable of racing into the Top 10, I had a great start. I mad a bit of a mistake myself trying to pass Simon (Pagenaud) on the high line in Turns 3-4 and lost some time. We had an issue tonight that was out of our control and that was really tough. I love racing here so much, I though we had a great chance at a great result for the team today. It is definitely a tough one to take.”
RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 BITCOIN RACING TEAM POWERED BY BITNILE CHEVROLET
|RACE RESULTS:
START: 23rd
FINISH: 26th
STATUS: Electrical
LAPS COMPLETED: 53/260
|RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 Bitcoin Racing Team Powered By BitNile Chevrolet, Finished 26th: “The whole dash on my wheel froze. I couldn’t see the shifts and I couldn’t hear the tones so I was doing it on feeling. Coming into the pit lane, the speed limiter didn’t work so I didn’t know how fast I was going. We got a drive through, so we tried a power cycle on the car to fix the issue but that didn’t work. We tried some more things back in the garage to be able to finish the race, but unfortunately our night ended pretty early.”
ED CARPENTER, NO. 33 ALZAMEND NEURO CHEVROLET
|RACE RESULTS:
START: 25th
FINISH: 22nd
STATUS: Running
LAPS COMPLETED: 256/260
|ED CARPENTER, No. 33 Alzamend Neuro Chevrolet, Finished 22nd: “Tonight was a really disappointing way to end my season. I really appreciate the support from Todd Ault for the No. 33 this year and I was proud to represent Alzamend Neuro and carry their colors. I’ll be back to try again next year.”