RACE RESULTS:

START: 23rd

FINISH: 26th

STATUS: Electrical

LAPS COMPLETED: 53/260

RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 Bitcoin Racing Team Powered By BitNile Chevrolet, Finished 26th: “The whole dash on my wheel froze. I couldn’t see the shifts and I couldn’t hear the tones so I was doing it on feeling. Coming into the pit lane, the speed limiter didn’t work so I didn’t know how fast I was going. We got a drive through, so we tried a power cycle on the car to fix the issue but that didn’t work. We tried some more things back in the garage to be able to finish the race, but unfortunately our night ended pretty early.”