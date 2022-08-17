“The team is happy to be back racing after a nice weekend off as a group; well-deserved after six races in a seven-week stretch. Now, we turn our focus to closing out the season. We have the final three races of the year, with a test in the middle to close out the 2022 season.”



“Gateway for us has always been a great circuit. It provides a lot of challenges from a circuit layout point of view, as well as a driving, engineering and setup point of view. All week we’ve been discussing car setup philosophies and the things we need to do to put both cars on the podium. So, we’re certainly looking to head to Gateway with heightened expectations. The No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet is sitting on the fringe of the championship at the moment, so a great result is necessary for us to stay in the fight. The pressure is higher, but we are ready and prepared for it as a team. We can’t wait to get our shot to try to win this championship in 2022.”



“Gateway being the most present challenge, we’ll handle it day-by-day and put ourselves in a position to compete. We love oval racing, our drivers love it, the track does a fantastic job of promoting the event. We always see a great fan turnout, and the spectacle is always nice there; so really we’re excited to get racing this weekend and give ourselves a shot to compete when we get to Laguna Seca.”