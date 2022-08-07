Source: Team PR (Photo Courtesy of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) FIFTH THIRD BANK EXTENDS PARTNERSHIP WITH RAHAL LETTERMAN LANIGAN RACING THROUGH 2025Will be Primary Sponsor of the No. 15 entry at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, Road America, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, and the Streets of Nashville BROWNSBURG, Ind. (August 7, 2022) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan…
category: TSO News