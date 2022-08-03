Source: Team PR

#06: Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Pataskala, Ohio (3 August 2022) – Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) faces a busy double-duty weekend, wrapping up a grueling stretch of NTT INDYCAR SERIES competition with five races in four weekends. The team now heads back to the streets of Nashville for round 14 of the IndyCar championship while the team’s championship leading IMSA program will head to Road America for the penultimate round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

Meyer Shank Racing Back on the Streets of the Music City

Driver Lineup:

Helio Castroneves: No. 06 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda

Simon Pagenaud: No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda

Tune in:

Sunday, August 7, NBC/Peacock (3:00pm ET)

SiriusXM Ch. 160

Meyer Shank Racing’s IndyCar program heads to Nashville for the second edition of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. A one of a kind race sees the field of IndyCars take on the 2.17-mile street course with part of the track stretching across the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Last year’s race saw MSR run a two-car lineup with Helio Castroneves and Jack Harvey. Castroneves started ninth and finished 15th while Harvey started sixth and finished 15th.

No stranger to the Music City, Castroneves raced seven times at Nashville Superspeedway from 2002 through 2008, scoring three podium finishes and taking the pole in 2008.

In last year’s Music City Grand Prix, Pagenaud started seventh and finished 21st.

The Music City Grand Prix is set for Sunday, August 7th with live broadcast coverage on NBC and Peacock starting at 3:00pm ET. IndyCar Radio will also have live radio coverage on SiriusXM Ch. 160.

Driver Quotes:

Helio Castroneves:

“I’m very excited to head back to Nashville. Last year’s race was a lot of fun and it was great to be a part of the first street race in Nashville. We ran well there last year, so I’m feeling pretty good heading into the weekend. We’ve all reset from last weekend’s race in Indy and we’re ready for Nashville!”

Pagenaud Simon:

“I love Nashville, it’s one of my favorite tracks. And we’re heading back to a street course and we’ve been super competitive on those kinds of tracks. It’s obviously Music City and with SiriusXM we look forward to a very special weekend. Personally I’m looking forward to executing this weekend and maybe bring home some hardware.”

Meyer Shank Racing Takes Championship Lead to Elkhart Lake

Driver Lineup: Tom Blomqvist and Oliver Jarvis: No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Acura ARX-05 DPi

Tune In: Sunday, August 7, 2022 on USA Network and Peacock (12:00pm ET) / SiriusXM Ch. 207

MSR is riding a wave of five-consecutive second-place finishes, and enters the IMSA Fastlane SportsCar Weekend at Road America with a 56-point lead atop the DPi championship standings. Oliver Jarvis and Tom Blomqvist began the campaign by winning the 60th Rolex 24 At Daytona, and are now focused on winning the championship with only two races remaining in 2022.

Last year, MSR led 26 laps and set the fastest race lap at the 4.048-mile circuit with the Acura ARX-05, but an early-race pit gamble backfired when a long green-flag run resulted in a fourth-place finish for the No. 60 Acura DPi of Dane Cameron and Olivier Pla.

Jarvis raced four times at Road America onboard a DPi, finishing second a year ago and third in 2019. In his lone race at the circuit in 2019, Blomqvist started seventh and finished fifth in GTLM.

Driver Quotes:

Oliver Jarvis:

“Road America is one of the best tracks in the world, so it’s always a pleasure to race there. We go into the weekend with a very small lead in the Championship, so this weekend is crucial in the championship fight. The fast flowing nature of the track should suit the Acura ARX-05, but as we know from previous years it is also a track where our competitors are extremely strong. Having finished the last 5 races 2nd it would be great to go one better!”

Tom Blomqvist:

“We’re coming down to the final stretch of the championship. Obviously we’re going into the weekend with a small lead and it’s super important for us to have a strong, clean weekend. I’m actually really looking forward to going to Road America, it’s one of my favorites, if not my favorite track on the calendar. I love driving there and I think in the DPi it’s going to be spectacular. The team have been working hard during this little break as usual. Hopefully we can continue our form and put ourselves in a good position going into the last round with a little buffer in the championship. We’re motivated, and super pumped, and I can’t wait.”