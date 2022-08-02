Source: Team PR

Indianapolis, Ind. (August 2, 2022) – Paretta Autosport announced Acumatica, the world’s fastest growing cloud ERP company, will be the primary sponsor of the No. 16 Paretta Autosport Dallara Chevrolet for the upcoming Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, Tenn., August 5-7.

With fan-favorite driver Simona De Silvestro, Paretta Autosport is the only female-owned, female-driven, and female-forward team in the NTT INDYCAR Series. Continuing the legacy started at their ground-breaking 2021 Indianapolis 500 effort with a team comprised of more than 65% women, including four over-the-wall women crew members, the team is continuing to inspire diversity interest in STEM through racing.

“Acumatica is a perfect company to sponsor the Paretta Autosport car at the Music City Grand Prix,” said Beth Paretta, CEO and team principal of Paretta Autosport. “Like us, Acumatica is passionate about deepening its diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. We’re proud to manifest those efforts on the racetrack to inspire others. We look forward to welcoming them to our team and to INDYCAR racing.”

“We’re thrilled to sponsor Paretta Autosport at the INDYCAR Series Race in Nashville,” said John Case, chief executive officer of Acumatica. “We are laser-focused on our AcumatiCares program, which aims to make the world a better, more inclusive place. Paretta Autosport’s commitment to training the next generation of women in STEM resonates deeply with us as we seek to create opportunities for women in our industry.”



Acumatica continues to invest in diversity and prioritizes hiring talented women. In 2021, 40% of the employees Acumatica hired were female. At the company’s annual Summit, Acumatica hosts the Women in Tech Luncheon to empower women from Acumatica and across its customer and partner ecosystem.

Paretta Autosport, who has a technical partnership with Ed Carpenter Racing, competed at both the Road America and Mid-Ohio Sportscar Course circuits in June and July respectively, with Nashville completing their previously announced three race 2022 campaign.