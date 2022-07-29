Front-Row Start for Rossi, Honda at the Gallagher Grand Prix

Andretti Autosport’s Alexander Rossi will start second in Saturday’s Gallagher Grand Prix on the road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Christian Lundgaard advances to final qualifying for the first time, will start sixth

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (July 29, 2022) – Alexander Rossi led the way for Honda today in qualifying for Saturday’s Gallagher Grand Prix on the road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and will start on the front row, second in his Andretti Autosport Honda.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s Christian Lundgaard also advanced through all three rounds of NTT INDYCAR SERIES “knockout” qualifying, and will start sixth, best among the rookies in the field. Other Honda drivers to advance out of first round qualifying today on the 2.439-mile Indy road course include defending series champion Alex Palou, who will start seventh; Colton Herta in ninth; rookie David Malukas in 11th and Simon Pagenaud, 12th.

Gallagher Grand Prix Honda Qualifying Results

2nd Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport Honda

6th Christian Lundgaard-R Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

7th Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

9th Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda

11th David Malukas-R Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda

12th Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing Honda

13th Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

14th Devlin DeFrancesco-R Andretti Autosport Honda

16th Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda

17th Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

18th Takuma Sato Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

20th Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

22nd Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport Honda

23rd Jimmie Johnson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

25th Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

R – Rookie

Quotes

Alexander Rossi (#27 Andretti Autosport Honda) will start second: “It’s far and away our best qualifying result we’ve had here as a team, so I’m thankful to all the guys for the effort. We had a really good test here and I’m just really glad that that translated to our pace for the race weekend. Grateful to have Honda power behind me and it should be a good race tomorrow.”

Christian Lundgaard (#30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda) will start sixth: “This place is my new home. As it was my first appearance last year, there’s just some sort of magic with me and this track. I’m hoping I don’t get food poisoning this year for sure! I don’t want to replicate that from last year! At our May race [earlier this year], I think we had a better race car than we ended up showing, I think our race car was quite good. But I think as a team we perform well here and we have to figure out why that is. But, it’s great to be in the fast six!”

Fast Facts