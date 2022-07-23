Rahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHy-VeeDeals.com 250 Presented by Door Dash – Iowa Speedway

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

PRACTICE NOTES/QUOTES – Friday, July 22, 2022



RAHAL, HARVEY AND LUNDGAARD SET THE EIGHTH, 13TH AND 16TH FASTEST TIME IN THE LONE PRACTICE FOR THE HY-VEE INDYCAR WEEKEND AT IOWA SPEEDWAY



1st: Will Power 00:18.5729 / 173.285 mph

8th: Graham Rahal 00:18.8242 / 170.971 mph

13th: Jack Harvey 00:18.8918 / 170.360 mph

16th: Christian Lundgaard 00:18.9276 / 170.037 mph



GRAHAM RAHAL, No. 15 High Rock Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “We were P8 in the High Rock Vodka machine in practice. Honestly, it was a pretty good session. We didn’t get a good qual run there at the end. I don’t know that we’ve got enough pace, qualifying wise to be in the front couple of rows but I think P5-on-back is all to play for. Our car is pretty good. Our race car is very solid, I think so I’m excited for our pace and happy for the guys. I think we’ve unloaded pretty competitive again. With two big races, man it is going to be physical again. Its super-hot here. Hopefully we have a good qualifying run tomorrow morning and a good race in the afternoon.”

FAST FACTS: The Hy-Vee doubleheader will mark his 15th and 16th races here. He has earned 10 top-10 finishes in 14 starts with his best being fourth in 2015… Has SIX IndyCar Series wins (2008 – St. Pete street course; 2015 – Fontana Super Speedway, Mid-Ohio road course; 2016 – Texas Super Speedway; 2017 Detroit Race 1, Detroit Race 2) and THREE poles (2009 – St. Pete street course, Kansas oval; 2017 – Detroit Race 1 street) and his highest series season-ending standing is fourth place in 2015… He has a total of 210 points and is ranked 13th overall.

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD, No. 30 Shield Cleansers Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “Practice is done in Iowa. I wouldn’t say it was as good as I expected it to be. I think obviously after the test our expectations might have been a little higher because we rolled off the truck pretty competitive. The car seems to struggle a little over the bumps. I’m struggling a little with trusting the car and having confidence in it so that something that needs to be improved but it’s in the making already. I think we did find some improvements so it’s about putting the best package together for tomorrow and obviously not having the luxury to change anything between qualifying and the race. It’s about having a car in qualifying that you want to race.”

FAST FACTS: He is making his first start at Iowa Speedway and third and fourth on an oval after races in Texas and the Indy 500… He has competed in 10 INDYCAR SERIES races with a best start of 4th place (IMS road course 2021) and best finish of 9th (IMS road course, 2022)… He is 16th place in series standings and is the highest ranked rookie with 183.

JACK HARVEY, 45 Hy-Vee Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “That’s the only practice session, done here in the Hy-Vee INDYCAR Weekend and I think we’ve unloaded with a pretty-decent car actually. I was pretty happy with the balance. Obviously it’s hard to get a clear track here for qualifying runs but I think we can definitely put our 45 Hy-Vee Honda in the top-10 so I’m optimistic we can have a good race in front for Hy-Vee home race and home crowd.”

FAST FACTS: Will make his third INDYCAR SERIES start here. He competed in the doubleheader at Iowa Speedway in 2020 and earned seventh place finishes in both races with a best start of sixth place in Race 2 and ninth in Race 1. He also competed at Iowa Speedway in the 2015 Indy Lights race where he started third and finished fifth. He is 20th in series standings with 126 points.

RLL AT IOWA: The Hy-Vee INDYCAR Weekend will mark the 13th and 14th events for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) at Iowa Speedway. The best finish for the team is third in 2020 Race 2 by Graham Rahal, 2018 by Takuma Sato and 2007 by Scott Sharp who also earned the top start for the team of fourth the same year. The team has earned three podiums (3rd – Rahal 2020 Race 2, Sharp 2007, Sato 2018) and 11, top-10 finishes at the track.



NEXT UP: The Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 Presented by Door Dash will be televised on NBC beginning at 3 pm ET on Saturday, July 23. Timing and Scoring information is available for all sessions from www.indycar.com and includes commentary by the INDYCAR Radio Network.