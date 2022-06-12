Road America
Date: Sunday, June 12
Round: 8/17
Race laps: 55
Total race distance: 220.55 miles/354.94 km
Length: 4.04 miles/6.50 km
Number of turns: 14
|Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Starting Position: 7th
Finishing Position: 6th
Championship Standing: 8th, 203 points
“Pretty interesting race. We were a bit weak on the start and on the restarts, especially on the reds. We just couldn’t really make anything happen. We pitted early and then it kind of became a fuel race. We needed to save a lot on every stint after pitting so early. We ended up getting pretty good track position and our pace was better than expected while making our fuel number. We were able to lead the race but didn’t really have anything for the lead drivers at the end. We did the best we could. The No. 7 team did a great job on pit stops and we have moved higher in the championship.”
|Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Starting Position: 5th
Finishing Position: 26th (DNF)
Championship Standing: 4th, 248 points
“We had a failure, which will put an end to anyone’s race. We weren’t having the smoothest of days anyway. We made some mistakes in the pits that cost us positions and we didn’t really have much pace to attack. Just not our day today.”
Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“Today was a solid result for Felix. It was great to see him move forward on an alternate strategy, which is always a bit of a gamble, but they executed very well.
“The race was a struggle on the No. 5 side. We struggled in the pit lane, we struggled for pace and then ultimately, had a failure. We are not quite sure what it is yet but we will dig into it. It put us out of the race. It was a bad day for points for the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet but there is still a lot of race weekends to go. We are only at the halfway point here so there is a lot of racing still to go.”