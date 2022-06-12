“Today was a solid result for Felix. It was great to see him move forward on an alternate strategy, which is always a bit of a gamble, but they executed very well.

“The race was a struggle on the No. 5 side. We struggled in the pit lane, we struggled for pace and then ultimately, had a failure. We are not quite sure what it is yet but we will dig into it. It put us out of the race. It was a bad day for points for the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet but there is still a lot of race weekends to go. We are only at the halfway point here so there is a lot of racing still to go.”