Practice Report: 27th

With about 25 minutes to go, the team made several changes to help De Silvestro adjust to the feel of an INDYCAR on a road course.

De Silvestro ran 20 laps during the session.

What’s Next

Practice 2: 10:45am Eastern Time live on Peacock and INDYCAR Radio

10:45am Eastern Time live on Peacock and INDYCAR Radio Qualifying: 1:45pm Eastern Time live on Peacock and INDYCAR Radio

1:45pm Eastern Time live on Peacock and INDYCAR Radio Final Practice: 5:20pm Eastern Time live on Peacock and INDYCAR Radio

5:20pm Eastern Time live on Peacock and INDYCAR Radio Sonsio Grand Prix: 12:45pm Eastern Time live on NBC and INDYCAR Radio

What They’re Saying

Simona De Silvestro, driver, #16 Paretta Autosport Chevrolet: It was a good first session just getting to know everyone. It felt like I got up to speed towards the end okay, but for sure there is some work to do with my driving and finding confidence especially in the high speed corners. We just need to keep chipping away and hopefully tomorrow will be one step better.

Beth Paretta, owner, Paretta Autosport: The goal for today was just to give Simona as much time on track as we could, and just getting her reacclimated to the car and Road America. We are happy with how it went, and can’t wait to be back on track tomorrow.