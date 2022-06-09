Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America

Road America, Elkhart Lake, WI

12:30 p.m. EDT Sunday, June 12

NBC and NBC Peacock

IndyCar Radio Network and SiriusXM

Honda at Road America

Honda Indy car drivers have scored eight victories at Road America, most recently in last year’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES race, won by eventual series champion Alex Palou in his Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

In 2020, Honda drivers scored a clean sweep of both rounds of a doubleheader race weekend. Scott Dixon won Saturday’s opening race en route to his sixth drivers’ title; with his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Felix Rosenqvist claiming victory in Sunday’s event.

In 2019, Alexander Rossi dominated at Road America leading 54 of the 55 laps for a crushing, 28-second margin of victory in his Andretti Autosport Honda.

Dixon provided his own master class in race craft in 2017, taking charge midway through the 220-mile contest and fending off all challengers to claim the win.

Alex Zanardi recorded Honda’s first Road America Indy car win in 1997, on the way to his first of two consecutive Championship Auto Racing Teams (CART) titles.

Dario Franchitti scored the first Indy car victory of his illustrious career at Road America in 1998, heading Zanardi home to a 1-2 finish for Honda, with Franchitti’s future teammate, Tony Kanaan, finishing fourth.

Honda’s most thrilling Indy car win at Road America came in 2000, as Paul Tracy charged from last to first after a mechanical issue forced him to re-start his engine on the opening lap of the race, dropping him to the rear of the starting field.

Where to Watch

Television coverage from Road America on NBC Peacock begins with the opening practice Friday at 4:25 p.m. EDT, and continues through each practice and qualifying session of the race weekend.

Live NBC race coverage of the race from Road America begin at 12:30 p.m. EDT on Sunday, June 12; with live streaming on NBC Peacock. Additional coverage can be found on the INDYCAR Radio Network and on Sirius/XM satellite radio.

Honda Racing social media content and video links from Road America can be found on Instagram (www.instagram.com/hondaracing_hpd), Twitter (twitter.com/HondaRacing_HPD) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/HondaRacingHPD). Additional features and long-form videos can be found on the Honda Racing/HPD YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/HondaRacingHPDTV).