Streets of Belle Isle

Date: Sunday, June 5

Round: 7/17

Race laps: 70

Total race distance: 164.5 miles/264.7 km

Length: 2.35 miles/3.78 km

Number of turns: 13

Remaining session start times:

Practice 2: Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. ET Qualifying: Saturday, 12:35 – 1:50 p.m. ET

Saturday, 12:35 – 1:50 p.m. ET Warm-Up: Sunday, 10:15 – 10:45 a.m. ET

Sunday, 10:15 – 10:45 a.m. ET Green Flag: Sunday, 3:45 p.m. ET

TUNE IN: Sunday, 3:00 p.m. ET on USA

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Practice 1: 2nd, 01:16.1556

Total Laps: 13

“Really solid start here at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix; we rolled off the truck pretty strong, and the car is in the window. I think we just need to tweak the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet a bit and see what the track progresses to for Practice 2 and qualifying but I think we’re in good shape.”

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Practice 1: 26th, 01:21.6946

Total Laps: 2

“I just lost the car going into Turn 1. I brought too much speed and it was too early in the session, tire temps weren’t really there yet. It was a stupid mistake to be honest. I think we will be fine but it’s a shame. The No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet team will get everything fixed and we will be ready for tomorrow.”

Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP

“Unfortunate start for Felix to begin the weekend like that. Not quite sure what happened yet, but we will look into it. It looked minimal. No concerns on getting him back tomorrow.

“It was a good session for Pato, and he was happy with the car balance. The car was really good out of the box. Kudos to the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP team for putting us in a position to compete right away. P2 at the end of that session, and it looked like Kirkwood beat us with a new set of tires. Nothing to be concerned about and off to a good start to the weekend on one end and have some work to do on the other. The cars are good and we are in the window.”