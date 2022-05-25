2023 Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge Logo Unveiled

INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, May 25, 2022) – Gainbridge, an online digital platform offering trusted financial products simplified for the modern age, has reached a multiyear agreement to extend its presenting sponsorship of the Indianapolis 500, the world’s largest single-day sporting event.

“We have enjoyed a tremendous relationship with IMS and Penske Entertainment and are thrilled to extend our sponsorship of the Indianapolis 500,” said Dan Towriss, CEO and president of Group 1001, parent company of Gainbridge. “This event is so iconic in the world of motorsport and a hallmark to Indianapolis. The parallels between racing and our business, a commitment to success and making every second count, make this the perfect partnership.”

The presenting sponsorship, which began in 2019, provides Gainbridge a key platform for brand recognition and customer acquisition.

“Gainbridge is fully invested in racing as a vehicle for brand growth and understands the unique and global platform the Indianapolis 500 provides,” said Penske Entertainment President & CEO Mark Miles. “We’re excited to continue this mutually productive relationship between two innovative and trusted partners in their space.”

As part of the extended sponsorship announcement, the logo for the 2023 Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge also was unveiled. The logo is a forward-moving representation of the famed oval. The inside of the logo is a black shield, which embodies class and prestige, as well as the track surface, with the words “Indy 500” in the iconic slanted font. Surrounded by the familiar gold of the Wing & Wheel, the logo is the latest iteration of a series that began in 2019 with Gainbridge’s inaugural sponsorship.

The logos celebrate the iconography of the 500-Mile Race. Since 2019, the logo has featured the bricks, the checkered flag, the Pagoda and the winner’s wreath. With the extended Gainbridge sponsorship, there are more icons to come.

Gainbridge invests in strategic partnerships to further its mission, and this extension further cements Gainbridge’s commitment to racing. Gainbridge also is the primary sponsor of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES No. 26 Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian Gainbridge Honda driven by Colton Herta and will continue to be the official annuity and life insurance partner of INDYCAR, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indianapolis 500.

NBC’s live coverage of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge starts at 11 a.m. (ET) Sunday, May 29. Visit ims.com to purchase tickets for the race.

About Gainbridge

Gainbridge is a digital platform that allows you to invest in trusted financial products wherever you are, whenever you want, that are simple, intuitive and backed by smart technology. Gainbridge is part of Group 1001 Insurance Holdings, LLC (“Group 1001”), an insurance holding company in the United States with current combined assets under management of $58 billion as of March 31, 2022. For more information, visit gainbridge.life.