Posted by Steve Wittich on Sunday, May 22nd 2022

By Diane Swintal & Steve Wittich Tony Kanaan – Chip Ganassi Racing – No. 1 The American Legion Honda Ambient Temperature: 66FTrack Temperature: 101.8F Warm-up: 220.348Lap 1: 232.996Lap 2: 232.629Lap 3: 232.302Lap 4: 231.564 Average: 232.372 Notes: prior to the run, Chris Simmons, Chip Ganassi Racing Director Of Performance, gave the Brazilian some directions on…