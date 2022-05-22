“Today was certainly a great day for our team. I think we showed a lot of pace, which is a testament to the amount of work the Arrow McLaren SP team and Chevy have put in to get us ready for qualifying. It’s disappointing how the day started for the No. 6 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, failing technical inspection due to a broken component and starting the day on the back foot. That led to them qualifying toward the back of the field, which is disappointing, because that was a car with a lot of pace.



“However, the No. 5 and No. 7 teams were able to take advantage of their early qualifying spots to put in really solid times, that ultimately held up all day long. It will be a tough battle tomorrow but we still have some more to give if the conditions are as expected. I think we have a good shot to compete for pole with two different cars. That’s our goal, to sit on the front row and ultimately compete for the pole. That goal is achievable tomorrow.”