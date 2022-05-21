Practice: 6th, 231.493 mph

Laps Completed: 13

Qualifying Order: 4th

“Today was a pretty sporty day for us. I went out in the beginning, had too much understeer but the car felt good so we just had to tune the balance a bit. I came out for my second run and it was really good. It wasn’t the cleanest of runs, I kind of missed my run into Turn 1 on one lap, but the lap time still came. That shows that the car has a lot of speed. We couldn’t complete our run due to temperatures, but I think we were one of the strongest cars out there today.”