By Steve Wittich When the green flag started Fast Friday at noon, the ambient temperature was 82F, and the track temperature was 105.6F. The first driver on the iconic 2.5-mile oval for a qualifying simulation was Santino Ferrucci in the No. 23 Palermo’s DRR Chevrolet. His best lap in the tricky conditions was at 223.242mph….



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.