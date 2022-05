By Patrick Stephan Marcus Ericsson on track at Indy. Penske Entertainment photo by Chris Jones. The 30 minute final warm-up for the NTT INDYCAR Series cars got started about 5 minutes late due to some pit lane cleanup from this mornings USF2000 and Indy Pro 2000 races. Note, both series will be back shortly for…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.