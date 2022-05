By Patrick Stephan (@TSO_Patrick) As always, remember that this report is typed “live” as the race runs, so please forgive any typos. The field rolled off their pit stalls after the command was given Tim Tebow from the back seat of the 2-seater. The sun is shining and Barber Motorsports Park looks beautiful with the…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.