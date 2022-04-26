Andretti Autosport moves south to Barber Motorsport Park with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. The 2.3-mile, 17-turn track offers up 80 feet of elevation and has become known as a track where passing comes at a premium for those unwilling to wait. Andretti Autosport will be fighting for its first win of the season, and its first win in Alabama since the No. 28 team took home back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014. The Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama takes place Sunday, May 1, with coverage on NBC, NBC’s Peacock and internationally via the INDYCAR Live App.



FAST FACTS:



All four Andretti Autosport INDYCAR entries recently tested at Barber Motorsport Park.

Colton Herta fastest at the 13-car test.

Andretti Autosport last won the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama in 2014.

Though it will be his first INDYCAR start at Barber, Devlin DeFrancesco holds two Indy Lights starts and the track, resulting in two, third-place finishes.

COLTON HERTA

NO. 26 GAINBRIDGE HONDA

“I’m looking forward to getting back to Barber. It’s a fun track to drive. The surrounding area and the track itself are so well-manicured, it’s a really nice area. INDYCAR always puts on a good show so I can’t wait to take the No. 26 Gainbridge Honda there and get to work.”

ALEXANDER ROSSI

NO. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS / AUTONATION HONDA

“Each time that we go back to Barber I find a reason to give it another chance and this weekend is no exception. We had a good test there last month and I feel confident in the car that we are going there with and I look forward to seeing what comes of it.”

ROMAIN GROSJEAN

NO. 28 DHL HONDA

“Barber is where I made my debut in INDYCAR. It’s a very fast-flowing track. We had a good test session there and we will keep working on our car to extract the maximum out of it. I’m looking forward to seeing the fans in Alabama and I am happy Sunday is sold out.”

DEVLIN DEFRANCESCO

NO. 29 POWERTAP HONDA

ANDRETTI STEINBRENNER AUTOSPORT

“I’m excited to get to work at Barber. We had a successful test there and I think the Andretti Steinbrenner No. 29 PowerTap Honda will be dialed in. I had a solid finish in Indy Lights last year with two, third-place finishes. It’ll be nice for me to be on a familiar track for the first time this season.”

ROB EDWARDS

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICE, ANDRETTI AUTOSPORT

“The last three weeks have exposed us to all of the challenges that make INDYCAR unique; between the streets of Long Beach, the superspeedway at IMS and now the superb facilities of the permanent road course at Barber Motorsports Park. We tested at Barber Motorsport Park on the Monday before Long Beach as part of a 13-car test with Colton and Alex quickest in the morning, and Romain and Colton on point in the afternoon. The performance at the test gives confidence going into the race weekend, as always it will come down to execution to get the results that we want and need.”