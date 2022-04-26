Meyer Shank Racing Tackles Barber, Laguna Seca in Double-Duty Weekend

Pataskala, Ohio (25 April 2022) – Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) is set for its third double-duty weekend of the 2022 race season, fielding competitive teams in Sunday’s events at Barber Motorsport Park and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

MSR’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES team visits Birmingham for the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama (May 1st, 1:00pm ET, NBC), the fourth IndyCar race of the year.

Meanwhile, the MSR sports car program will compete in Round 4 of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship presented by Motul (May 1st, 3:00pm ET, NBC).

Meyer Shank Racing’s Pagenaud and Castroneves are Both Former IndyCar Winners at Barber

Driver Lineup:

Helio Castroneves: No. 06 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda

Simon Pagenaud: No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda

Tune in:

Sunday, May 1, 1:00pm ET on NBC / Peacock

SiriusXM Ch. 160

Helio Castroneves led the two-car MSR effort in the most recent IndyCar race at Long Beach, placing ninth on the famed California street circuit. Teammate Simon Pagenaud had an off-course excursion that cost him three laps and he ultimately finished 19th.

#06: Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Now heading to the free-flowing, high-speed Barber Motorsports Park, Castroneves and Pagenaud have their sights set on a top finish having both claimed victories at the 2.3-mile road course.

Castroneves has eight career starts at Birmingham from 2010-17, winning in 2010 in addition to winning two pole positions.

Pagenaud is a 10-time veteran of Barber, winning from the pole in 2016 on the way to winning the IndyCar Championship.

Meyer Shank Racing has two race starts at Barber yielding 13th and 11th place finishes in 2019 and 2021.

#60: Simon Pagenaud, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Helio Castroneves:

“We’re coming off a little incident at IMS with the warm up lane but good news is, the car is already in the shop. I spoke with Mike Shank and the boys are doing a phenomenal job. It’s an important one [the Indianapolis 500], we have to make sure the car is ready. Now, we have to keep moving on for Barber which is next. We had a great test at Barber last month which is very good. The car is super fast so I’m looking forward to getting back in the No. 06 AutoNation / SiriusXM machine so that we can have some fun out there.”

Simon Pagenaud:

“We had a good test in Barber about two weeks ago, just before Long Beach. We had a positive session and I was really happy with the race car. We still have some fine tuning to do with it, but I feel very comfortable and confident going into the race weekend with a test under our belt. It’s a race where I’ve had success in the past and I really look forward to being there and being out on the track. Hopefully we can have a good weekend.”