STATEMENT BY JIM MICHAELIAN, PRESIDENT & CEO OF THE GRAND PRIX ASSOCIATION OF LONG BEACH: “The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is back! The positive trend in pre-sales continued through race weekend and the preliminary results would indicate that the attendance and gross revenue figures will match or exceed what was achieved at the pre-pandemic race in 2019. That year, the attendance figure was slightly more than 187,000. Final results should be available within the next few days. A big thank you to all of our fans who came out to support us and we’ll be back April 14-16, 2023 for the 48th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.”

NEWGARDEN WINS ACURA GRAND PRIX OF LONG BEACH

LONG BEACH, Calif. (April 10, 2022) — Josef Newgarden, driving the Team Penske Chevrolet, won his second consecutive race of the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, leading 38 laps and leading Roman Grosjean to the checkered flag by 1.28 seconds.

Defending NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Alex Palou finished third.

Newgarden won the previous race at Texas, and the win at Long Beach was his first, and the 21st of his career. He was the runner-up at Long Beach in the past two consecutive seasons.

“It’s taken me 11 years to win a race here, so I’m so happy,” Newgarden said in Victory Circle. “I’m so proud of the efforts of the guys at Team Penske.”

Will Power finished 4th, with Pato O’Ward, Scott Dixon, Graham Rahal, Alexander Rossi, Helio Castroneves and rookie Kyle Kirkwood rounding out the top ten.

Polesitter and fan favorite Colton Herta, the defending Long Beach champion, led a total of 28 laps before hitting the Turn 8 wall with just 29 laps to go in the race.

-AGPLB-