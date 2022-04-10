Starting Position: 4th

Finishing Position: 11th

Championship Standing: 17th, 42 points

“After a horrible first stint, with a lot of tire degradation, I had no rubber left on the tires. It’s a familiar thing at this point with the last event being the same deal. That’s something we really need to solve. I’m not sure if it is driving-related, setup-related or maybe a little bit of both. It’s something we have to fix, because we can’t afford to miss opportunities like today where we had a potential top-five result in the bag.”



“It all started slipping away and we were trying to survive out there with massive degradation. It’s a shame to come home 11th, but there are some positives to take away. We had good speed this weekend and we were excited and ready to go. We all want to capitalize on a good finish, and right now that would be good for all of us.”