By Steve Wittich The first NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice of the Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach was supposed to get underway at 3:15 pm, but the 1.968-mile, 11-turn street course required extra attention after several incidents during the 105-minute IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice session. Race control announced that when the clock for the…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.