Ed Carpenter Will Continue to Compete in No. 33 Alzamend Neuro Chevrolet, Including the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500

(INDIANAPOLIS) April 6, 2022 – Ed Carpenter Racing announced today that the team will race towards “Making Alzheimer’s Just A Memory” for the duration of the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. In a continuation of a program that began at Texas Motor Speedway. BitNile Holdings, Inc. (“BitNile”), as a significant shareholder of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (“Alzamend”), has made a commitment to ECR to have the No. 33 compete as the Alzamend Neuro Chevrolet. ECR team owner Ed Carpenter will drive the No. 33 Alzamend Neuro Chevrolet in the remaining oval races this season, including the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Milton “Todd” Ault, III, founder and Chairman Emeritus of Alzamend and the Executive Chairman of BitNile, will provide tickets to Alzheimer’s caregivers to each NTT INDYCAR SERIES race where the Alzamend Neuro Chevrolet competes.

Ed Carpenter is the only active owner/driver in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, handling both the responsibility of owning his own team and driving the car. His 20th season of NTT INDYCAR SERIES competition opened two weeks ago at Texas Motor Speedway, where he raced the No. 33 Alzamend Neuro Chevrolet for the first time. The car will now shift to a new striking purple and aqua livery for the Indianapolis 500 and beyond. Fans will get a preview of Carpenter’s ‘500’ look when Rinus VeeKay’s No. 21 campaigns the same scheme in this weekend’s Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Mr. Ault channeled his personal passion for discovering a cure for Alzheimer’s into Alzamend when he founded the company in 2016. He is all too familiar with Alzheimer’s and the disastrous toll it takes on patients and caregivers, as his grandparents passed away from the deadly disease and his father is currently suffering. Mr. Ault will work with local and national Alzheimer’s associations to provide caregivers free tickets to attend NTT INDYCAR SERIES events where the No. 33 Alzamend Neuro Chevrolet is racing. Through Mr. Ault’s generosity, a limited number of tickets will be made available at each race to any caregiver who submits a request at https://v-forward.com/caregivers/.

Alzamend is a company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorder with a primary target of Alzheimer’s disease. Alzamend’s first drug candidate, AL001, completed Phase I and Alzamend recently issued a press release with the full data study results. Moreover, Alzamend expects to submit an investigational new drug application for its second drug candidate, AL002, to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) during the second quarter of this year and commence clinical trials post clearance from the FDA. Alzamend is committed to “Making Alzheimer’s Just a Memory” with these two therapeutics targeting Alzheimer’s. This Sunday, April 10, VeeKay will race the No. 21 Alzamend Neuro Chevrolet in the streets of Long Beach, Calif. VeeKay and teammate Conor Daly will race for ECR in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, broadcast live on NBC at 3 p.m. ET. The trio of Carpenter, VeeKay and Daly will then participate in a two-day test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on April 20-21 in preparation for the Indianapolis 500. Carpenter’s next race in the No. 33 Alzamend Neuro Chevrolet will be the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 29, 2022.