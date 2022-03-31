TEAM UPDATE ON JACK HARVEY



Jack Harvey has been cleared to compete by the INDYCAR medical team following his incident on Saturday, March 19 at Texas Motor Speedway. He will make his competitive return to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, April 8-10.

We would like to express our gratitude for the exceptional care that Dr. Billows, his staff including Dr. Julia Vaizer and Dr. Terry Trammell and the AMR INDYCAR Safety Team has given to Jack, both onsite in Texas and in the time since then.