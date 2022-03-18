Indianapolis, Indiana (March 18th, 2022) – The Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) team will partner with GPNFTS powered by Velas this season: a newly-launched NFT ecosystem for the motorsports world that operates across all the premier series on the planet, including Formula 1, GT racing, and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

Powered by Velas – a Swiss company that specializes in the blockchain and NFT sector, which is renowned for the creation and integration of cutting-edge digital products – GPNTS presents an entirely new concept in motorsport collectables, opening up the door to the metaverse.

These unique NFTs will take fans under the skin of motorsport in a way that they have never experienced before, with the opportunity to see their NFTs in virtual reality and utilize them in the metaverse. The new partnership enables fans of JHR to own digital versions of the team’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES cars and drivers, which they will be able to see come to life using VR headsets.

Owners of these state-of-the-art NFTs will also join an exclusive fan community providing behind-the-scenes highlights from the team throughout the 2022 championship season.

JHR NFTs will unlock the door into the metaverse: a digital landscape that will shape the future not only of competition, but of everyday life. An NFT is cryptocurrency-based, which enables owners to possess a unique asset that can be traded for the first time on an entirely open marketplace, as well as buy into digital assets that will eventually transform the world of gaming and collecting.

Once purchased, fans can use and enjoy these NFTs anywhere they have a digital presence. No expertise or interest in cryptocurrency is necessary, with owners able to post their NFTs on their social channels and display them digitally wherever they like. The GPNFTS powered by Velas logos will be seen on the rear wings of the JHR cars, as well as on the driver overalls and all team assets throughout the 2022 season.

Ricardo Juncos, Co-Founder and Team Principal Juncos Hollinger Racing “We are proud to announce this brand-new partnership with GPNFTS powered by Velas. This is our first experience into the exciting world of digital motorsport NFTs. These special coins are taking the world by storm, so it made perfect sense to partner with one of the most exciting motorsport NFT brands in the world: GPNFTS powered by Velas. We look forward to the launch of the official JHR NTT INDYCAR SERIES NFTs and our fans using them as keys to unlock the metaverse.”

Brad Hollinger, Co-Owner of Juncos Hollinger Racing “We are really excited about our new partnership with GPNFTS powered by Velas. GPNFTS mean business, starting out in MotoGP and then expanding into Formula 1: when the opportunity presented itself for INDYCAR, we couldn’t turn it down. We just can’t wait for all the exciting innovation to come from GPNFTS and Velas throughout the season, and to see where this partnership can take us!”

Ali Rafi, Founder of GPNFTS “This announcement is brilliant news for NTT INDYCAR SERIES and American fans. It allows them to unlock a whole new world of racing they’ve never experienced before: the metaverse, which is the future of digital motorsport. GPNFTS is forming partnerships with top teams across a variety of motorsport and this latest agreement is particularly significant in underlining our mission to take motorsport NFTs to new territory. We are incredibly excited to see where the opportunity to sponsor an NTT INDYCAR SERIES team will take us – and better still – where it will take NTT INDYCAR SERIES and JHR.”

About GPNFTS: GPNFTS is the home of motorsport NFTs. Motorsport fans can buy, sell and trade their favorite motorsport NFTs, while also utilizing them as their own unique passport to the metaverse. In the metaverse, fans will be able to use their NFTs to compete with others in the community. Tokens – a digital currency – can also be earned to spend in the metaverse.

For more information, and to register your interest in the Juncos Hollinger Racing Team NFTs, please visit: www.GPNFTS.io