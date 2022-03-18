RACING NEWS

SUN MARCH 20, 2022

TIRE TRACKER: TEXAS

Firestone is supplying more than 1,400 race tires for the XPEL 375. Each entry receives an allocation of 11* sets of Firestone Firehawk race tires.

*Does not include rookie set

ENGINEER’S INSIGHT

“Our Firestone Race Tire Engineering team is presented with unique challenges when preparing for oval tracks like Texas Motor Speedway. We must develop tires that can take the load applied to the right-side tires paired with the issue of staggering tire circumference to assist with high-speed cornering. This year the engineering team is bringing a new left-side compound that is more durable than last year, with the same construction as the 2021 left-side tire. The right side is the same compound and construction as the 2021 tire.”

– Cara Adams, Director of Race Tire Engineering and Production, Bridgestone Americas Motorsports

FIRESTONE FAST FACT

Tire stagger is when the right rear tire is larger in diameter than the left rear tire, causing the race car to naturally want to turn left – improving the ability to turn on ovals. Test tire stagger at home by putting a water bottle and a pint glass on their sides. The water bottle is a cylinder with the same circumference top to bottom, making it move straight when rolled vs. a pint glass with a wider circumference at the top than the bottom, making it roll in a circle.

