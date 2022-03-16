Historic Sports Cars to Race Saturday and Sunday of Grand Prix Weekend on Belle Isle

DETROIT, Mich. (March 16, 2022) – Some of the most iconic and accomplished sports cars in recent history will be featured during the final race weekend hosted on Belle Isle as the Masters Endurance Legends USA series will join the on-track lineup for the 2022 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, June 3-5.

Part of the international Masters Historic Racing program, the Masters Endurance Legends USA class was established in 2019. The series features Prototype and GT cars that raced in wordwide sports car competition between 1982 and 2017. Masters Endurance Legends USA highlights cars that have raced at the top endurance events across the globe – including the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona, the 12 Hours of Sebring and more – competing in their original race livery.

Driven by their current owners on the challenging 2.3-mile Raceway at Belle Isle Park street circuit, cars expected to compete at this summer’s Grand Prix include the famous Compuware Corvette GTs, along with Corvette Prototypes and even Cadillac DPis, similar to the powerful and exotic sports cars that fans have seen race in Detroit in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Masters Endurance Legends USA will feature practice and qualifying on opening day of Grand Prix weekend on Belle Isle – Friday, June 3. The series will then host races on both Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5. It marks the first time the historic sports car series will compete in Detroit.

“Sports car racing has a great tradition of racing at the Detroit Grand Prix and we’re excited to honor that heritage in 2022 as we welcome Masters Endurance Legends USA to our weekend lineup,” said Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “We know our fans love sports car racing and have a great appreciation for the history of the sport. We look forward to showcasing some of the most iconic endurance race cars over the past couple of decades as we celebrate the final Grand Prix on Belle Isle in June.”

Along with the Masters Endurance Legends USA, the 2022 race weekend will feature the modern-day sports cars of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship racing in the Chevrolet Sport Car Classic on Saturday, June 4. The stars and cars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES will compete in the Chevrolet INDYCAR Grand Prix on Sunday, June 4, while the rising stars of racing will be on full display with Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires hosting a doubleheader weekend June 4-5. Featuring six races in one action-packed weekend on Belle Isle, fans will enjoy a great value with diverse racing on the track during the final Grand Prix on Belle Isle before the event returns to original home on the streets of Downtown Detroit in 2023.

Tickets for the 2022 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear can be purchased online at www.DetroitGP.com/Tickets or through the ticket hotline at 866-464-PRIX (7749). For more information on this summer’s Grand Prix, visit www.DetroitGP.com.

ABOUT THE DETROIT GRAND PRIX

The Detroit Grand Prix is a 501(c)3 organization and a subsidiary of the Downtown Detroit Partnership. Scheduled for June 3-5, 2022 at Belle Isle Park, the event will include the Chevrolet INDYCAR Grand Prix featuring the cars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic with the exotic sports cars of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the rising stars of racing competing in the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires and the Masters Endurance Legends USA. For more information, visit www.DetroitGP.com and follow our social media pages at www.facebook.com/detroitgp, www.twitter.com/detroitgp and www.instagram.com/detroitgp.