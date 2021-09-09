The Remaining Challengers



Will Power certainly will be one to watch, not only because he won the most recent INDYCAR race held in Portland, in 2019, and won the pole in 2018 but also because he is famous for getting hot late in the summer.



Since joining Team Penske full time in 2010, Power has won 15 of the 48 races held after the middle of August, with 25 podium finishes and 18 poles.



Sebastien Bourdais is another driver with significant success at Portland. He won the Champ Car races in 2004 and 2007, and he finished second in 2005 and was third in 2006.



He also finished third in the inaugural NTT INDYCAR SERIES race in 2018. Ryan Hunter-Reay, Felix Rosenqvist and Alexander Rossi also have podium finishes in the past two Portland races.



This race features the INDYCAR debut of 22-year-old English driver Callum Ilott, who will drive the No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet. Ilott was a highly regarded karter and finished second to Palou in a 2012 WSK Euro Series junior class. Ilott also finished second in 2020 in Formula 2, the last rung before Formula One. The team owned by Ricardo Juncos and Brad Hollinger intends to compete in all three races to finish the season, although it has not named a driver for the final two.



Oliver Askew, the 2019 Indy Lights champion with 14 INDYCAR starts, will make his debut in the No. 45 Hy-Vee Honda of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. He is scheduled to drive the car in each of the season’s final three races.



Among the championship contenders, Newgarden has won two of the past four races this season, but it is Ericsson who has been the most consistent over the past five races. He has an average finish of 5.4, with O’Ward next at 7.4. Newgarden is at 8.2, Dixon 9.2 and Palou 11.6.