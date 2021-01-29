CONCORD, NC (January 29, 2021) – Vasser Sullivan Racing (VS) announced today an exclusive partnership agreement with Sports & Entertainment Travel, LLC for five (5), open-wheel races and one sportscar event during the 2021 season.

Indianapolis-based Sports & Entertainment Travel, LLC (SET) combines over 50 years of bucket list sporting event fan travel, with exclusive behind-the-scenes access, to bring the ultimate experience to Vasser Sullivan Racing fans across the country.

Together, Vasser Sullivan and SET, will elevate the fan experience beyond access. From booking to home again, SET is known for handling all the details, to ensure that even race-going novices will feel at home – and cheering for a race team!

2021 Events currently scheduled for the newly revealed SET/VS Experience are:

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, April 23-26

Rev Group Grand Prix at Road America, June 17-21

Music City Streets of Nashville, August 6-9

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, September 16-20

Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (Open-wheel and Sportscar), September 24-27

For more information about the above Fan Travel Packages, click here.

Vasser Sullivan Racing is owned by 1996 IndyCar Champion, Jimmy Vasser, and sports marketer James “Sulli” Sullivan. They campaign two Lexus RC-F entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and co-own the #18 Dale Coyne Vasser-Sullivan IndyCar competition in the NTT IndyCar Championship.

· The No. 18 Team SealMaster- Dale Coyne Vasser Sullivan entry will be piloted by Ed Jones for the 2021 season.

· The No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 sports car will be piloted by Zach Veach and Frankie Montecalvo

· The No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 will be piloted by Jack Hawksworth and Aaron Telitz.

QUOTES:

James “Sulli” Sullivan, Co-Owner Vasser Sullivan Racing:

Vasser Sullivan Racing is looking forward to offering this brand-new experience to our fans everywhere and to bring new fans into the club. We want to thank SET for such a great partnership. We are ready for a successful season!

Christy Bruce, President Sports & Entertainment Travel LLC:

SET is thrilled to be partnering with Vasser Sullivan Racing to bring this exclusive, behind-the-scenes experience to fans everywhere. We are grateful for the opportunity to work with such a highly regarded team and are looking forward to furthering our footprint in the motorsports industry.