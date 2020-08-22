ROSSI AND TAG HEUER HONOR FRONTLINE WORKERS ON INDY 500 HELMET

AUGUST 19, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, August 20, 2020 – NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver Alexander Rossi has once again teamed up with TAG Heuer to design his custom Indianapolis 500 helmet. Similar to his helmet design the past two years, the concept combines the world of racing and art. But this year’s theme salutes COVID-19 heroes and frontline workers, and highlights the time and patience everyone is putting towards the efforts.

“With the stress and uncertainty of the pandemic, some days seem to be in slow motion, while others move too fast,” said Rossi. “The body of the helmet incorporates imagery reflecting time, and the diligence and fortitude of people from around the world. And the top of the helmet is a salute to our frontline heroes who have been working tirelessly to keep folks safe and healthy.”

“It’s an honor to once again collaborate with Alexander Rossi on the special design of his Indianapolis 500 helmet,” said Benjamin Beaufils, President of TAG Heuer North America. “This year’s custom artwork reflects the intersection of timekeeping and racing, and includes a wonderful homage to the frontline workers who have served as heroes throughout the pandemic. While we won’t be able to join Alexander on the ground in Indy this year, we’ll be cheering him on virtually and anticipate an incredible day on the track.”

In addition to the thank-you on his helmet, Rossi is working with friend race photographer Alison Arena of Ignite Media Photo to RAISE MONEY for Gleaners Food Bank in Indianapolis, as well as an organization called Direct Relief that provides aid and medical supplies around the world.

“The funds raised by this initiative will go towards the No One Runs On Empty campaign and its bold goal to provide 10 million meals to those in need,” said John Elliott, President/CEO of Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana. “We’re grateful to Alexander Rossi for thinking of hungry Hoosiers and for recognizing that #NoOneRunsOnEmpty.”

The Indianapolis 500 is typically run on Memorial Day weekend. But with schedule changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 104th running will take place (without spectators) on Sunday, August 23, with coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET on NBC. Rossi is the 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner and drives the No. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS / AutoNation Honda for Andretti Autosport.

TAG Heuer is the Official Timekeeper of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, as well as the 104th Indianapolis 500. The Indy 500 is part of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the premiere open-wheel racing Series in North America. The race is often referred to as ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ and is considered one of the most prestigious motorsports events in the world.